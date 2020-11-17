News
Horimiya Anime Premieres on January 9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for the television anime of Daisuke Hagiwara's Horimiya manga revealed on Wednesday that the anime will premiere on January 9 at 24:30 (effectively, January 10 at 12:30 a.m. or January 9 at 10:30 a.m. EST) on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11. It will then air on MBS at 26:08.
Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:
At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!
Masashi Ishihama (PERSONA 5 the Animation, From the New World) is directing the series at CloverWorks. Takao Yoshioka (High School DxD, WATAMOTE) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka (Ensemble Stars!, Children of the Whales) is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans, Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin) is composing the music.
Hagiwara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2011 as a spinoff to HERO's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga. Square Enix published the 15th compiled book volume of the manga on September 18. Yen Press published the 14th volume on July 21.
The original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun manga has already inspired four original video anime (OVA) adaptations.