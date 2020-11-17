Horimiya Anime Premieres on January 9

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Daisuke Hagiwara 's Horimiya manga revealed on Wednesday that the anime will premiere on January 9 at 24:30 (effectively, January 10 at 12:30 a.m. or January 9 at 10:30 a.m. EST) on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 . It will then air on MBS at 26:08.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At first glance, the ultra-popular Hori-san seems like a frivolous high school girl, but in reality, she's plain, pragmatic, and family-oriented. On the other hand, the bespectacled Miyamura-kun comes across as an average, gloomy high school fanboy, but he's actually an attractive young man who has a bad-boy streak and is covered in piercings and tattoos. When these two unexpectedly similar classmates have a random run-in outside of the classroom, a bubbly, sweet tale of school life begins!

Masashi Ishihama ( PERSONA 5 the Animation , From the New World ) is directing the series at CloverWorks . Takao Yoshioka ( High School DxD , WATAMOTE ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Children of the Whales ) is designing the characters. Masaru Yokoyama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans , Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin ) is composing the music.

Hagiwara launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in 2011 as a spinoff to HERO 's Hori-san to Miyamura-kun four-panel school comedy manga. Square Enix published the 15th compiled book volume of the manga on September 18. Yen Press published the 14th volume on July 21.

The original Hori-san to Miyamura-kun manga has already inspired four original video anime ( OVA ) adaptations.