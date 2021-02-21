ARIKA Reveals Fighting Ex Layer: Another Dash Switch Game for 2021

Company reveals trailer for new game with new "Ex-Action" system

Video game developer ARIKA revealed during the "Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable" event on Sunday that it is developing the Fighting Ex Layer: Another Dash fighting game for Nintendo Switch. The game is slated to release this year. ARIKA also streamed a trailer for the game. ARIKA will reveal more information about the game around April 1. The game is different from the Fighting Ex Layer game and will include a new "Ex-Action" system.

ARIKA's latest fighting game was Fighting Ex Layer , which launched on the PlayStation 4 in 68 countries and regions beginning in June 2018. The game received an arcade and Steam version in November 2018.

The game was the newest installment in ARIKA's EX series, which previously included the Street Fighter EX games. Playable characters in that game include Kairi, Shirase/Hokuto, Garuda, Skullo Mania, Darun Mister, Allen Snider, Doctrine Dark, Blair, Cracker Jack, Shadow Geist, Sanane, and Hayate.