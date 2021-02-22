J-Novel Club Licenses Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel Series

J-Novel Club announced on Tuesday that it has licensed two new titles: the Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower light novel series by Miri Mikawa and Kasumi Nagi , and Ascendance of a Bookworm : Official Fanbook for Miya Kazuki 's light novel series. Ascendance of a Bookworm : Official Fanbook will be available in both print and digital.

J-Novel Club also announced print editions for the following titles (with the release dates of their first volumes):

The first two parts of the Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower ( Ikka Kōkyū Ryōrichō ) novels are already available on J-Novel Club 's website. It describes the novel series:

Rimi has spent most of her life making food for the protector god of the land. She is suddenly sent as a tribute to the great empire of Konkoku, becoming one of the emperor's concubines. She comes close to losing the taste of her home country, but she is saved by the gastronomist Shusei. As she dreams of a reunion with the kind scholar, she does her best to survive in the envy-filled rear palace with the help of her natural cheerfulness and her skill as a cook. Then out of nowhere, she is arrested and sentenced to be executed on the charge of disrespecting the emperor! How will Rimi get out of this mess? Find out in this Chinese-inspired fantasy story about a princess and her love for food surrounded by gorgeous men.

Mikawa launched the novel series with illustrations by Nagi in June 2016. Kadokawa published the 11th novel volume in April 2020. The novels inspired a two-volume manga by Saki Matsubara .

The print edition of Ascendance of a Bookworm : Official Fanbook will ship on October 5. J-Novel Club describes the book:

Here is the first official Ascendance of a Bookworm fanbook, intended to be read after finishing Part 3 Volume 2. This book contains a slew of additional content, including all the color and cover artwork up to Part 3 Volume 1, a short story on some new apprentices' first tour of the temple, a manga chapter by Suzuka, and three four-panel manga by You Shiina . Also inside are design sheets showing how Bookworm's characters were visually brought to life, and a Q&A with author Miya Kazuki containing lesser-known details about the plot as well as information on how she planned out and developed the series.

The book is one of five different fanbooks for the Ascendance of a Bookworm franchise . The first fanbook shipped in 2016, while the fifth and latest fanbook shipped in November 2020. The books contain illustrations, cover art, rough sketches and design notes from the novel and manga artists, original short stories and manga, and interviews with Kazuki.

