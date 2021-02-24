Street Fighter V Game Streams Gameplay Video for DLC Character Dan Hibiki

Character launched on Monday

The official YouTube channel for CAPCOM 's Street Fighter V: Champion Edition game streamed a gameplay video for the DLC character Dan Hibiki on Monday. The character launched in the game on Monday as part of the Season 5 Pass.

The company delayed the release of the DLC character to February 2021 due to development delays caused by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The character was previously slated to launch at the end of 2020. The character first appeared as a hidden character in Street Fighter Alpha .

CAPCOM previously announced that it will add Rose to the game in spring 2021. The character originates from the Street Fighter Alpha series.

Oro is planned to join the roster as a DLC character in summer 2021. The character first appeared in Street Fighter III: New Generation.

CAPCOM plans to also add Akira to the game in summer 2021. This marks this Rival School character's first appearance in a Street Fighter game.

CAPCOM is planning to add an unannounced fifth DLC character for the Season 5 Pass to the game in fall 2021.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is a new version of the game that launched in February 2020. The release includes all content from the original game release and Arcade Edition , including characters and costumes. The edition is also an upgrade DLC for previous editions for US$24.99.

Street Fighter V is the latest entry in the Street Fighter fighting game franchise . The game contains new features, such as V-Reversal moves, and a special V-Trigger mode. The game shipped in February 2016 in North America and Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC (via Steam ).

The Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition game is a free downloadable upgrade for the game that launched in January 2018. The updated game is also available to purchase separately. The upgrade includes Arcade Mode, Extra Battle Mode, more V-Trigger moves, Gallery, and a UI design overhaul.

The game launched with a core of 16 playable characters, including: Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Nash, M. Bison, Cammy, Birdie, Vega, Karin Kanzuki, Necalli, Rainbow Mika, Zangief, Laura, Rashid, Dhalsim, and F.A.N.G. CAPCOM also released Alex, Guile, Ibuki, Balrog, Juri, Urien, Akuma, Kolin, Ed, Abigail, Menat, Zeku, Blanka, Sakura, Falke, Cody, G, Sagat, Sakura, Kage, E. Honda, Gill, Lucia, Poison, and Seth as post-release downloadable characters. CAPCOM released the game's free "A Shadow Falls" story expansion DLC in July 2016.