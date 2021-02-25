Seven Seas Adds Cotton Valent's Creepy Cat Manga

Full-color series to debut in October

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Cotton Valent's Creepy Cat ( Creepy Cat: Neko to Watashi no Kimyō na Seikatsu ) webcomic series. The company will release the webcomic as a full-color graphic novel series in print and digitally in single large-trim editions starting in October.

Seven Seas describes the series:

Flora has just moved into an old house with a gothic flare and a hint of mystery. She soon realizes that she's not alone in this place: a weird cat already lives there, and it's not leaving. It behaves like no cat she's ever seen, phasing through solid objects and attempting to eat a police officer. As Flora cozies up to her new creepy yet adorable roommate, she learns there are more spooky surprises in store!

Valent launched the Meawbin The Creepy Cat webcomic in 2014. The newer Creepy Cat series adapts that original webcomic. The newer version runs on Seikaisha 's Twi 4 manga site, and Seikaisha published the third volume on November 11.



