Seven Seas Adds Light Novels, Manga for The NPCs in This Village Sim Game Must Be Real, The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs the World's Greatest Clan

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed author Jaki and illustrator fame's The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World's Greatest Clan ( Saikyō no Shienshoku "Wajusushi" dearu Ore wa Sekai Saikyō Clan wo Shitagaeru ) light novel series and Yamorichan's manga adaptation, as well as author Hirukuma and illustrator Namako's The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! ( Murazukuri Game no NPC ga Shōjin no Ningen toshika Omoenai light novel series and Kazuhiko Morita's manga adaptation.

Seven Seas describes The Most Notorious “Talker” Runs the World's Greatest Clan :

Noel has grown up idolizing his grandfather, a legendary adventurer of the class known as Seekers. But when it comes time for Noel to set out on his own, much to his dismay, he turns out to be a Talker: a support class with meager abilities. But Noel's got ambition in spades--and the smarts to match--so he's determined to do whatever it takes to make the world know his name!

The company will release the light novels (top image above) in print and early digital in single large-trim editions starting in September as part of its Airship imprint. The company will release the manga (bottom image above) in print and digital in single volume editions starting in February 2022.

Seven Seas describes The NPCs in this Village Sim Game Must Be Real! :

Yoshio is 30 years old, with no job and a shut-in lifestyle. His mundane days and nights are suddenly interrupted when he receives a copy of “The Village of Fate,” an experimental game with graphics like nothing he's ever seen before. In the game, he takes on the role of a guardian deity who watches over the people of a new village...but he finds that the game characters are so intelligent, reactive, and human that he starts wondering if they could be real people somehow. Through his connection to their strangely vivid lives, Yoshio begins to discover the brightness that had been missing from his own existence.

The company will release the novel series (top image above) digitally and in print in single large-trim editions starting in August as part of its Airship imprint, and will release the manga (bottom image above) in single volume editions digitally and in print starting in September.

Source: Press releases