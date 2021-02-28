Randy Stradley Retires From Dark Horse Comics After 35 Years

VP of Publishing was also company's 1st editor-in-chief

The Vice President of Publishing at Dark Horse Comics Randy Stradley retired on Friday. Stradley had been the original editor-in-chief of the company and at the time of his retirement he was Vice President of Publishing. He has retired after 35 years with the publishing company.

He was known for editing comic book series such as Concrete , Boris the Bear , The American , Hard Boiled , Give Me Liberty , Dark Horse 's Ghost , Sin City , and Dark Horse Comics ' foundational publication, Dark Horse Presents .

Stradley made a statement regarding his retirement:

After three and a half decades, I believe I've done just about all that I can. It has been a great ride, and I want to think Mike Richardson for the tremendous opportunities he's afforded me. It's with mixed emotions that I step down, but I know that Dark Horse will continue on to new heights, and that the company is in good hands.

Founder and President of Dark Horse Comics Mike Richardson also commented on Stradley's retirement:

I cannot overstate how integral Randy has been to the development and growth of Dark Horse . He was not only a writer, editor, and creator, but also a friend and collaborator for three-and-a-half decades. Together we created something very special that succeeded beyond our wildest dreams. Sad though his departure may be, I wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life.

Source: Press release