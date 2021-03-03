Teekyū Manga Gets New 1-Shot Teasing Characters' Lives a Decade Later

The Comic Earth Star website published a new Manga ONE -shot for Piyo and Roots ' Teekyū manga titled " Senpai to Mugen Ressha" (Upperclassman and the Infinite Train) on Monday. The one-shot teases the characters' lives a decade after the original manga series' ending. (The new one-shot commemorates the 10th anniversary of Comic Earth Star .)

Roots and Piyo launched the tennis manga series in Comic Earth Star in early 2012, and it ended in January 2018. The manga's 15th and final compiled book volume shipped in February 2018.

The first anime season was announced just months after the manga's launch, on the manga's first book volume. The anime's ninth season premiered in July 2017, and Crunchyroll has streamed all nine seasons.

Crunchyroll has also streamed the Takamiya Nasuno Desu! and Usakame spinoffs. The Takamiya Nasuno Desu! manga launched in Comic Earth Star in 2014, and ended in 2015. The Usakame manga launched in September 2015.