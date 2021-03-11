Amatsuki Performs Ending Theme for 2nd Season of 'Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun' Anime

Also: 2-chapter manga spinoff launches on April 15

This year's 15th issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Amatsuki will perform the ending theme song "Kokoro Show Time" for the second anime season based on Osamu Nishi 's Mairimashita! Iruma-kun manga.

The magazine also revealed that Nishi is drawing a two-chapter spinoff of the manga. The first chapter will appear in the magazine's 20th issue on April 15. Nishi had stated in April 2020 that he was working on a spinoff of the manga that would focus on the character Kalego during his student days at Babyls Demon School.

Makoto Moriwaki returns to direct the second season at Bandai Namco Pictures , with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu once again in charge of series composition. Satohiko Sano returns as character designer. Akimitsu Honma once again composes the music. NHK and NHK Enterprises are credited for production. DA PUMP are returning from the first season to perform the opening theme song "No! No! Satisfaction!."

The first anime premiered in October 2019 on NHK Educational , and had 23 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan under the title Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun , and also streamed an English dub.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017.