Dragon Zakura Two Manga Ends on March 18

This year's 15th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Norifusa Mita 's Dragon Zakura Two manga will end in the magazine's next issue on March 18.

Crunchyroll began publishing the manga in English digitally in January 2018, and it describes the story:

Prior to the 2020 Education Reform, “our man” is coming back!

He's the legendary attorney Sakuragi Kenji, who will waltz back to the fallen Ryuzan High School where the students' academic aptitude is plummeting. In opposition to apathetic students and “The Empress” (Representative of the Chief Director) who wields overwhelming authority, he will start a revolution along with Mizuno, his former pupil.

Part 2 of Dragon Zakura , the legendary “manga that will help you pass the University of Tokyo entrance exams” — which helped change the landscape of Japan's university entrance exams — is here at last! Rest assured, entering the University of Tokyo is going to be a cinch!

Mita ( Investor Z ) launched the manga in Morning in January 2018. Kodansha published the 14th volume on January 21, and will publish the 15th volume on March 23. The manga is inspiring a live-action series adaptation that will premiere this April.

The original manga centers on Kenji Sakuragi, a lawyer and former motorcycle gang member. Sakuragi becomes a teacher at Ryuzan High School to help a small group of students pass the infamously difficult test to get into Japan's top university, the University of Tokyo .