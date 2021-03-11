Yusei High School Astronomy Club Project Gets Web Anime

The mixed media project "Yusei High School Astronomy Club" inspired a web anime that began streaming on the project's official YouTube channel on Thursday.

The series will have 20 episodes. The web anime centers on five high school astronomy club members who solve people's concerns.

The cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

Rikuya Yasuda as Harumi Kasanoin

as Harumi Kasanoin Yо̄hei Hamada as Yachita Minami

Tomoaki Maeno as Eiji Fujisaki

as Eiji Fujisaki Yuichiro Umehara as Michiru Kohinata

as Michiru Kohinata Shouta Aoi as Tsukasa Hoshikado

Yoshitomo is directing the anime and designing the characters at AQUA ARIS . Rebin Aoi is credited for the original character design. Reom is in charge of series composition, and Hina Awano is in charge of the screenplay. Satoshi Hino is composing the music. Kahoru Hayashi is the sound engineer. MIT Studio is the anime's recording studio. Beaglee Inc. is credited for planning.

The web anime is inspiring a 4-panel manga that will debut on March 16 on the project's official Twitter account. The manga will update every Tuesday.

Source: Comic Natalie