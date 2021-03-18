Osamu Yamamoto's Akagari: The Red Rat in Hollywood Manga Ends on April 5

Manga about Red Scare, blacklist in Cold War U.S. launched in May 2017

This year's seventh issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine revealed on Friday that Osamu Yamamoto 's Akagari: The Red Rat in Hollywood (Hunting Reds: The Red Rat in Hollywood) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on April 5.

The manga entered its final arc last May.

The manga depicts the efforts of the United States' House Un-American Activities that led to a blacklist of Hollywood film industry professionals over suspicions of them being Communists or Communist sympathizers. The story also follows the attempts to fight or circumvent the Hollywood blacklist from within the industry.

Yamamoto launched the manga in Big Comic Original in May 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in September 2020.

Yamamoto's Donguri no Ie manga ran from 1993 to 1997, and Yamamoto was also the chief director and writer of a 1997 anime film adaptation of the manga.