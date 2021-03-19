Experience Unveils New Monyū Dungeon RPG

Teaser video streamed

Japanese game developer Experience Inc. revealed on Friday that it is developing a new dungeon RPG titled Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Yūsha Tai ga Maо̄ wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu (Defeat Monsters to Get Strong Swords and Armor. We Believe in the Day the Heroes will Defeat the Demon Lord). The game is titled Monyū for short. The company began streaming a teaser promotional video.

Motoya Ataka is directing the game, Hajime Chikami is producing, and Naoaki Jimbo is composing the music. Mota is designing the characters, and Akifumi Yamamoto is designing the monsters.

Experience will reveal more details about the game in a livestream on March 26 at 9:00 p.m. JST.

Aksys Games will launch Experience Inc.'s Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi ( Yomi wo Saku Hana ) game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the West this fall. Staff members from Undernaughts: Labyrinth of Yomi are also working on Monyū.

Experience released its Stranger of Sword City ( Tsurugi no Machi no Ihōjin ) game on the Xbox One in North America on March 2016, while NIS America released the game's PS Vita version in North America and Europe on April 2016.