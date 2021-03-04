Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi Game Heads West for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, Steam This Fall

Trailer streamed for Experience Inc.'s game

Aksys Games announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Thursday that it will launch Experience Inc.'s Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi ( Yomi wo Saku Hana ) game for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the West this fall. The company revealed a trailer:

Aksys Games describes the story:

Tokyo, 1979. When a massive, mysterious structure suddenly rises from the ground, the government sends a team to investigate. You have been selected to join an elite group of underground explorers employed by Cassandra Company. Unfortunately, you are not the only one searching these caverns. Terrifying monsters lurk in the shadows. Dangerous criminals hunt for resources. Large numbers of people are missing. The test of your survival skills begins now...

The game launched for PS4 and Switch in Japan on October 15. The game previously debuted on Xbox One in June.

The game has action and hack-and-slash elements, and it takes place in the same setting as the company's Students of the Round ( Entaku no Seito ) and Demon Gaze games, except it is set some years after Students of the Round . The story is set in a far east land with denizens that only appear as spirits in the night.

The game was previously announced as an exclusive to the Xbox One platform.

Experience released its Stranger of Sword City ( Tsurugi no Machi no Ihōjin ) game on the Xbox One in North America on March 2016, while NIS America released the game's PS Vita version in North America and Europe on April 2016.