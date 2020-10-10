Experience's Yomi wo Saku Hana PS4/Switch Game's Trailer Streamed

"Hack-and-slash" RPG game launches on PS4/Switch on October 15; debuted on Xbox One on June 12

Japanese game developer Experience Inc. began streaming a new trailer on Friday for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of its Yomi wo Saku Hana (The Flower That is Torn in the Underworld) game.

The game will launch for PS4 and Switch in Japan on October 15. The game previously debuted on Xbox One on June 12. The game will get a Western release, but Experience Inc.'s president Haijme Chikami has not specified which company will publish the game in the West.

The game has action and hack-and-slash elements, and it takes place in the same setting as the company's Students of the Round ( Entaku no Seito ) and Demon Gaze games, except it is set some years after Students of the Round . The story is set in a far east land with denizens that only appear as spirits in the night.

The game was previously announced as an exclusive to the Xbox One platform.

Experience released its Stranger of Sword City ( Tsurugi no Machi no Ihōjin ) game on the Xbox One in North America on March 2016, while NIS America released the game's PS Vita version in North America and Europe on April 2016.