Fairy Tail: Guild Masters RPG Launches for Android, iOS in Japan in Spring

Strategy RPG will be free to play with in-app purchases

NOA.TEC announced on Thursday that it will launch the strategy role-playing game Fairy Tail : Guild Masters for Android and iOS in Japan this spring. The game will be free to play with in-app purchases.

The cast for the game includes:

The Fairy Tail role-playing game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam debuted in Japan on July 30. KOEI Tecmo Europe also released the game in Europe on July 30, and KOEI Tecmo America released it on July 31. The game was delayed to last July due to the effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The game was originally slated to launch in Japan, North America, and Europe in March 2020, and then was delayed to June 2020 before the final delay.

The most recent and final anime season based on Hiro Mashima 's manga premiered in October 2018 and ended in September 2019. Crunchyroll and Funimation streamed the anime with English subtitles, and Funimation also streamed an English dub .