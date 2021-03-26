Bandai Namco Arts, DeNA Announce Anime, Game for takt op. Classical Music Battle Project in 2021

Cast, staff, promo videos unveiled

Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA announced on Friday that they will produce a new anime and game in 2021 as part of their takt op. project, which depicts "Musicart" girls who battle with classical music. The companies also unveiled the cast, staff, and several promotional videos.

Project Video

The cast includes:

Kaede Hondo as Unmei ("Fate"), who holds the score for Beethoven's "Symphony No. 5 in C Minor Op.67"



Natsu Yorita as Mokusei ("Jupiter"), who holds the score for Gustav Holst 's "Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity"



Maria Sashide as Kirakira-boshi ("Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star"), who holds the score for Mozart's "Ah vous dirai-je, Maman' K.265 (300e)"



Sumire Uesaka as Walküre, who holds the score for Wagner's "Die Walküre"

as Walküre, who holds the score for Wagner's "Die Walküre" Yumiri Hanamori as Carmen, who holds the score for "Carmen" from Georges Bizet's opera

LAM is drafting the original character designs. Musician Marasy is the "key pianist." The artist yish is in charge of background concept art. Orchestral conductor Hirofumi Kurita is credited as a musical research advisor.

Source: Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.