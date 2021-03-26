Daiki Yamashita Performs Seven Knights Revolution TV Anime's Ending Theme as His Artist Debut

Theme song previewed in video for anime premiering on April 4

The official website for Seven Knights Revolution: Eiyū no Keishōsha (The Hero's Successor), the television anime of Netmarble 's Seven Knights smartphone RPG, revealed on Saturday that voice actor Daiki Yamashita will perform the ending theme song "Tail" for the show. The song will mark Yamashita's full debut as a singing artist.

The website is also previewing part of the song in a video.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and Kyoto TV on April 4 at 12:00 a.m. (effectively, April 5). The series will then air on Sun TV .

The anime will star:

Daiki Yamashita as Nemo



Hibiku Yamamura as Faria



The cast also includes: (name romanizations are not confirmed)

Kazuya Ichikawa ( Monster Strike the Animation , The World Ends with You the Animation ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS and Domerica . Ukyō Kodachi ( Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note series composition, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga's storywriter) is overseeing the series scripts, Arisa Matsuura ( Clean Freak! Aoyama kun ) is the character designer, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( The Eccentric Family , Love Live! School idol project ) is composing the music. Seven Knights Revolution is credited with the original work. flumpool are performing the opening theme song "Freeze."

In the anime's story, there were once many heroes who saved the world from Destruction. Time has since passed, and young men and women who have the title of "Successor" awaken powers from the heroes of old, and are entrusted with the fate of the world. The "Seven Knights" are a group of top Successors. Among the Seven Knights is a young woman named Faria, who is fighting against the troops of Destruction. In the midst of this battle, she saves a young man named Nemo. Nemo then awakens the power of a Successor, but no one knows of the hero whose powers he has inherited.



The game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in 2016. Netmarble has also released the smartphone game in English. The company describes the story:

On the day the sun refused to rise

The God of Destruction divided his power into twelve pieces.

and distributed it to twelve chosen leaders on earth.

Among them, Seven were chosen in the land of Asgard.

Their deadly powers threatened each other, and war seemed to be inevitable.

Goddess Ellena took pity upon the world and decided to end the war by selecting a boy she deemed worthy, and bestowed her own powers to him hidden deep in his consciousness in order to prevent misuse.

After finding out about his adopted past, Evan, the son of a general, embarks on an adventure to search for his real parents, along with a necklace given to him by his birth parents as the only clue.

During his adventure, Evan came across a town after it was ravaged by the Goblins. and rescued a girl named Karin from danger.

After losing both her parents to the Goblin raids, Karin decides to leave her town to start her own adventure alongside Evan.

Netmarble released a Nintendo Switch game in the franchise titled Seven Knights -Time Wanderer- ( Seven Knights: Jikū no Tabibito ) in English and Japanese on November 5. Netmarble has released a Seven Knights II smartphone game in South Korea. Netmarble is working on a new game in the franchise titled Seven Knights Revolution that will launch this year.