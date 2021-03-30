California's Placer County Closes Main Vaccination Site for 2 Days as SacAnime Holds Swap Meet This Weekend

SacAnime: Clinic never planned to open on April 1-2, declined offer for some of allocated space

The official website for California's Placer County lists appointments for receiving COVID-19 vaccines at the Placer Valley Event Center for April 1-2 as "closed for event at venue." The SacAnime convention plans to hold a "swap meet" at the same location for April 2-4. The Placer Valley Event Center is the main vaccination site for the county.

SacAnime issued a statement on Monday, asserting that the clinic "never had plans to be open" on April 1-2, and that the clinic declined SacAnime's offer to restrict its swap meet's space to accommodate vaccinations during those dates. The clinic has extended its hours from Monday to Wednesday this week in order to compensate for the closure dates.

SacAnime canceled both its regular summer 2020 event scheduled for last September, as well as its winter 2021 event scheduled for January, due the ongoing new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Instead, SacAnime held an outdoor swap meet at the same Placer Valley Event Center on September 27. This weekend's swap meet was previously scheduled for January 1-3, but SacAnime had delayed it to this spring "due to the continuing surge of Covid 19 over the holidays and the fact that the majority of California has been issued stay at home orders."

Thanks to Tyler Waldman for the news tip.