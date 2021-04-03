'Farewell, My Dear Cramer' TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, 2 More Cast Members

The official Twitter account for the anime project for Naoshi Arakawa 's Farewell, My Dear Cramer ( Sayonara Watashi no Cramer ) manga began streaming the TV anime's promotional video on Friday. The video previews Aika Kobayashi 's opening theme song "Ambitious Goal."

The site also revealed two more cast members, including Mikako Komatsu as Nanami Zaisen and Sho Hayami as Masahiro Gotōda.

The television anime will premiere on Sunday on Tokyo MX . The overall anime project will star:

Eiga Sayonara Watashi no Cramer First Touch , the film part of the project, will premiere in early summer, delayed from its originally planned April 1 opening. The anime's website noted that the delay was due to "various circumstances," but expressed hopes of a resolution to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story will adapt the Sayonara, Football prequel manga, which follows Nozomi in junior high school.

Seiki Takuno ( Boarding School Juliet , Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches ) is directing the TV series and film at LIDEN FILMS , and Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Cutie Honey Universe ) is writing the script. Eriko Itō ( Hamatora , Ane Log ) is designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Your Lie in April , Fruits Basket ) is composing the music.

Toei is distributing the film. Aika Kobayashi is performing the film's theme song "Sora wa Dare ka no Mono Ja Nai" (The Sky Doesn't Belong to Anyone).

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally simultaneously with its Japanese release, and also plans to release the manga in print. The company describes the manga:

With no soccer accomplishments to speak of during the entirety of Sumire Suo's junior high school years, the young wing gets an odd offer. Suo's main rival, Midori Soshizaki, invites her to join up on the same team in high school, with a promise that she'll never let Suo “play alone.” It's an earnest offer, but the question is whether Suo will take her up on it. Thus the curtain opens on a story that collects an enormous cast of individual soccer-playing personalities!

Arakawa launched the manga in May 2016.