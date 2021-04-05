Sekai Project Licenses All of feng's Visual Novels

Sekai Project announced on Thursday that it has licensed all of game developer feng 's visual novels. The company will release the following games:

Title: Akaneiro ni Somaru Saka



Synopsis: While focusing on entrance exams, Nagase Junichi finds out that his fiancee, Katagiri Yuuhi, has transferred to his school. However, their reunion is a disaster as Yuuhi becomes disgusted at Junichi, while Junichi hates Yuuhi for her attitude. In order for things to not completely crumble, both Junichi and Yuuhi's parents order them to go on several dates before the start of the next school year. If even after these dates they cannot get along, then they can call off the engagement. As Junichi begins his school life with Yuuhi, various incidents start happening one after another. What will happen to Junichi's formally peaceful school life?



Titles: Hoshizora e Kakaru Hashi and Hoshizora e Kakaru Hashi AA



Synopsis: In order to help his younger brother, Ayumu, recuperate from an illness, Kazuma Hoshino moves with him to Yamabiko-cho, which is known for its clean air. While there, he lives at the Yorozuyo Inn, which is owned by a friend of their father's.

On his first day of school, Kazuma ends up getting lost and asking for directions from Ui, a student at his school who he crosses paths with. While navigating the uneven road, Kazuma's attempt at jumping over a stream ends in failure as he trips and ends up falling on top of Ui and accidentally kisses her. To make matters worse, the scene is witnessed by none other than Ui's best friend, Ibuki Hinata. Although Ui thinks nothing of it, Ibuki certainly thinks otherwise and sees Kazuma as the enemy for pushing himself onto her best friend and taking her first kiss.

With a major incident to start off his first day, how will Kazuma's life in the countryside unfold?

Hoshizora e Kakaru Hashi AA is a fan disc that focuses on after stories for each of the six heroines in the first game as well as stories featuring new heroine Seira Nanamori and sub-heroines Yocchan, Senka Yorozu, Kasane Toudou, and Minato Nagase.



Title: Chiisana Kanojo no Serenade



Synopsis: The Mermaid Festival is an annual festival that takes place in the coastal town of Suminoe, not far from Tokyo. The excitement for the festival is especially felt in bustling activity in the cafe, "Mermaid", which is also home for Takumi Nanashi. Takumi's days consist of helping out at the cafe alongside his childhood friend, Mizuka Moriya (even if she's not actually officially employed by the cafe) and his mother, Isana Nanashi.

On the night of the Mermaid Festival, Takumi meets a girl with a beautiful singing voice. Surprised by the unexpected visitor, he also ends up rescuing her when she accidentally falls into the sea. Unable to leave the mysterious girl standing there dripping wet, Takumi invites her over to his home to dry off.

After calming down, she introduces herself as Shione Katagai. It is then that Isana decides that Shione should stay with them at their home. Soon after, Matsuri Motosuwa, who Takumi meets at the festival, ends up transferring to his school and soon Takumi's daily life slowly begins to change.



Title: Kanojo no Seiiki , Imouto no Seiiki , and Gakkou no Seiiki



Synopsis: This trio of short stories focuses on protagonist Youhei Nase and his relationship with different heroines in each volume.

In Kanojo no Seiiki , Youhei crosses paths with childhood friend, Fuyuka Akiyoshi, whom he had not seen since they were young. While traveling back from Akihabara, he gets mistaken for a train molester by Fukuya. She then tells him that if he wants her to forgive him, then he will have to work as her butler.

In Imouto no Seiiki , the story shifts to Youhei's relationship with his younger sister, Yukana. When they were younger, he often traveled to Akihabara with Yukana for her sake, but pretty soon he found himself hooked on Akihabara's game centers. A certain someone gifts Youhei and Yukana a Christmas trip with each other, and it's during this time that he gets to know Yukana better.

In the final installment, Gakkou no Seiiki , we meet Yaeka Nase, Youhei's homeroom teacher (and incidentally his older sister) as well as classmate Maika Ootori. Yaeka is very popular amongst the students as a respected teacher despite being kind of a drunken slob at home. Maika is an exchange student and lover of all things Akiba and often drags Youhei with her to Akihabara. One day, Youhei finds out that Maika is going to be sent back to her home country and it's up to Youhei and Yaeka to help her stay in Japan.



Title: Zutto Mae Kara Joshi Deshita



Synopsis: This is the story of Haruya Kiritani, born into a family that runs the Kirinoya Ryokan Group. Growing up surrounded by women, especially his pushy older and younger sisters, he's spent his days attending only all-boys schools. While Haruya enjoys hanging out with the guys, he's at an age where he's now taken an interest in girls and hopes to someday go out with a cute (and hopefully not scary) girl.

After spending ten years living on his own, he decides to return to his hometown and transfer to a co-ed school. Though he hoped for some new connections in a town he's missed dearly due to his circumstances, it's an entirely unexpected connection that awaits him.

"Wait... You weren't a boy?!"

It turns out that a girl Haruya thinks he has met for the first time is actually an old childhood friend he used to play with and thought was a boy. On top of that, she's acting totally differently from how she was before, and she's become rather beautiful...



Title: Yume to Iro de Dekiteiru



Synopsis: When Ai Onbara was young, he and his childhood friends would often play together and call themselves the "World Defense Force". It's a name that makes him embarrassed to even think about. But one day, Ai left the group and they all started to drift apart, with some of them transferring to other schools.

In the present, a new student transfers to Ai's school. She turns out to be one of his childhood friends who had moved away when they were young. This reunion kickstarts the reemergence of the group they once belonged to as children. Thus the "Kamido Defense Club" is founded. Also known as the "Defense Club".

The purpose of this club is to safeguard the youthful days of students and their love lives. They are something of a volunteer club that gives out advice to those in need. The club members have some odd hobbies and each of them have never actually been in love before. Yet through their club activities , they all begin to have an interest in experiencing love for themselves.



The company has yet to decide the English language titles for the games.

feng began bankruptcy proceedings in September 2019. The Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka game inspired a television anime series in 2008 and an OVA in 2009. A Bridge to the Starry Skies ( Hoshizora e Kakaru Hashi ) also inspired both a television anime and an OVA in 2011.

