Tsuburaya Productions' Optical Photographer Minoru Nakano Passes Away at 82

Optical photographer and visual effects technician Minoru Nakano passed away on Monday from liver failure. He was 82 years old. His funeral service will be for close relatives only with his eldest son Ryū as his chief mourner.

Nakano was born in Tokyo. He worked at Tsuburaya Productions for nearly 30 years, and he was a disciple of the company's founder Eiji Tsuburaya .

He was known for his optical photography work on Alien Baltan in the original Ultraman series. He worked on Tsuburaya Productions ' early series including Ultra Q, Monster Booska, Ultra Seven, and Mighty Jack.

Image Source: Asahi Shimbun

Sources: Yomiuri Shimbun, Yahoo! News via Yoink's Twitter account