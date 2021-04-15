Tsuburaya Productions Premieres New Ultraman Trigger TV Series on July 10

Tsuburaya Productions announced on Saturday a new television series in its Ultraman franchise titled Ultraman Trigger that will premiere on July 10 at 9:00 a.m. JST on TV Tokyo . The company began streaming a teaser trailer:

The series is an homage to Ultraman Tiga, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The new hero Ultraman Trigger is a giant of lightthat has been sleeping since his battle against the dark forces 30 million years ago. He joins Kengo Manaka, the newest recruit of the expert team GUTS-Select and human who is imbued with light, to fight monsters and dark forces to protect the Earth.

Koichi Sakamoto ( Ultraman Geed, Mega Monster Battle Ultra Galaxy: The Movie, Ultraman Ginga S ) is directing the series.

Raiga Terasaka, who is the leader of the boy band Matsuri Nine., plays Kengo. Kengo uses the GUTS Sparklence to transform into Ultraman Trigger. Ultraman Trigger can Type Change into a Power Type, speed-focused Sky Type, and his natural form, a balanced Multi Type.

The Ultraman Chronicle Z: Heroes' Odyssey television series premiered on January 9. The series features Ultraman Zero, a hero who can travel between parallel universes of different Ultraman series including Ultraman Tiga and Ultraman Z, representing the Heisei and Reiwa eras, respectively. Ultraman Zero connects the two series, as well as others in the franchise , from his perspective.

The Ultraman Tiga live-action tokusatsu series premiered in Japan in 1996. 4Kids Entertainment launched an English-dubbed version of the show in 2002.

Sources: Tsuburaya Productions, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web