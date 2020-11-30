Tsuburaya Productions Announces Ultraman Chronicle Z: Heroes' Odyssey TV Series for January 9

Tsuburaya Productions announced on Saturday a new television series in its Ultraman franchise titled Ultraman Chronicle Z: Heroes' Odyssey that will premiere on January 9 at 9:00 a.m. on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The series will feature Ultraman Zero, a hero who can travel between parallel universes of different Ultraman series including Ultraman Tiga and Ultraman Z , representing the Heisei and Reiwa eras, respectively. Ultraman Zero will connect the two series, as well as others in the franchise , from his perspective.

Mamoru Miyano ( Death Note 's Light Yagami, Steins;Gate 's Rintarō Okabe) will voice Ultraman Zero, who is the son of Ultraseven, disciple of Ultraman Leo, and master of Ultraman Z.

The Ultraman Z live-action tokusatsu (special effects) series debuted in Japan on June 20. Tsuburaya Productions is streaming the series with English subtitles on YouTube after the Japanese airing, with each episode only available for two weeks.

The Ultraman Tiga live-action tokusatsu series premiered in Japan in 1996. 4Kids Entertainment launched an English-dubbed version of the show in 2002.

