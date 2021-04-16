Higasa Akai's The Royal Tutor Manga Ends in May

Comedy launched in 2013, inspired 2017 TV anime, 2019 anime film

The May issue of Square Enix 's G Fantasy magazine announced on Friday that Higasa Akai 's The Royal Tutor ( Ōshitsu Kyōshi Heine ) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on May 18. The issue will feature the manga on its cover, and it will include a color opening page and a B3-size poster drawn by Akai.

Yen Press began releasing the manga as e-books in English in 2015, and it describes the story:

Accepting the post of Royal Tutor at the court of the king of Grannzreich, Heine Wittgenstein is a little professor with a big job ahead! Each of the kingdom's four princes has a rather distinct personality. Does their diminutive new instructor have what it takes to lay down some learning? It's a comedy of educational proportions!

Akai launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in November 2013, and Square Enix published the manga's 16th compiled book volume on January 27.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in April 2017, and Crunchyroll is streamed the series with English subtitles. The anime also had an anime film sequel that opened in Japan in February 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the film.