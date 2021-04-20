Puzzle Bobble VR Game Launches on Oculus Quest on May 20

Game features 100 new puzzles, story mode, infinite mode, online duel mode

Taito and Servios announced on Thursday that they will release the Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey VR game for Oculus Quest on May 20.

Oculus describes the game:

Aim, Shoot & Pop in VR! Bub and Bob are in for a surprise when their island vacation takes an unexpected turn for an epic, bubble-popping adventure! Bursting with the same cheerful design, adorable characters, and timeless gameplay as its predecessors, Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey is the next evolution of the classic Japanese action puzzle game franchise —with the immersive fun of virtual reality!

The game features 100 new puzzles as well as different gameplay modes such as story mode, infinite mode, and online duel mode. It is compatible with both Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2. It also supports the Oculus Touch controller.

The original Puzzle Bobble arcade game launched in 1994. Taito has launched sequels to the game for Super Nintendo Entertainment System, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.