World Events Productions Founder, Voltron Producer Ted Koplar Passes Away

The official English Facebook page for the Voltron franchise announced on April 7 that Ted Koplar (Edward J. Koplar), who helped introduce the Voltron franchise to the world, passed away on April 4. He was 77.

Koplar was also a pioneer in St. Louis television, helping to grow the KPLR-TV station. He developed the station's first regular newscast. He later became president and CEO of the station in 1979.

Koplar founded World Events Productions, Ltd. in 1980 as a division of KPLR. The company and the late Peter O'Keefe adapted the first 1984-1985 Voltron television series from two Toei Animation robot anime: King of Beasts Golion and Armored Fleet Dairugger XV . The series aired in more than 80 countries. Koplar was also the executive producer of the 1998-2000 series Voltron: The Third Dimension , the 2011-2012 series Voltron Force , and the 78-episode Netflix series Voltron: Legendary Defender .

World Events Productions, Ltd. also licensed and released the Saber Rider and the Star Sheriffs ( Seijuushi Bismarck ) anime in English.

Koplar also founded Koplar Interactive Systems, Inc. in 1987, and the company "developed a way of sending information through a television's video signal." He later founded the KRBK-TV station in Springfield, Missouri. He was inducted into the Gold Circle by the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences, Mid America Chapter in 2013 for contributing more than 50 years of service to the television industry.



Thanks to Delarie Henderson for the news tip.

Image via Voltron 's Facebook page