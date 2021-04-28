Crunchyroll Adds Nyanpire - The Vampire Cat Anime to Catalog

Gonzo's anime begins streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming Gonzo's Nyanpire - The Vampire Cat television anime series on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. EDT in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

A poor little black kitten has been abandoned. It's so hungry that it can't even stand anymore. As one small life was about to perish, a vampire appeared from the darkness. The vampire gently picked up the kitten and gave it some of their own blood. The kitten suddenly began to change. It grew fangs and a pair of wings. This was the birth of Nyanpire. "You've gained eternal life, but now you must live as a vampire forever. You'll have to find your own blood from now on." Nyanpire was then taken in by a girl and her family and has been living a fun life as a house cat. But it still thirsts for blood... "Give me-ow blood."

The anime adaptation of yukiusa 's original dōjinshi The Gothic World of Nyanpire premiered in Japan in 2011.

Takahiro Yoshimatsu — the character designer of Trigun , Future GPX Cyber Formula , and Supernatural the Animation — served as the director and character designer of the project. Natsuko Takahashi ( 07-Ghost , Kaasan - Mom's Life , Moyashimon , live-action Ōoku , Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ) supervised the scripts.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)