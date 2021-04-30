AnimeFest 2021 Event Canceled, With Online Event Scheduled for July Instead

AnimeFest Virtual Celebration to stream on July 31

The staff of Dallas anime convention AnimeFest announced on Friday that this year's event has been canceled due to effects related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including concerns about traveling and the ability to properly social distance attendees and adhere to recommended guidlines. The related GameFest convention has also been canceled. In place of the planned in-person convention, the staff will stream a free AnimeFest Virtual Celebration event on July 31. The staff is also working with the convention's hotel to see if it can plan an event for later this year.

The convention was originally scheduled to take place from July 30-August 2 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

Last year's AnimeFest event was scheduled to take place last August at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel, but it was canceled.

Source: AnimeFest's Twitter account