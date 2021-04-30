Ningen Kaishūsha Urban Legend Horror Net Anime Premieres on YouTube

Story follows waste collection truck that collects "useless" people instead of garbage

A net anime adaptation of Aki Sendō 's Ningen Kaishūsha (Human Collection Truck) debuted on the official YouTube channel of Ciao magazine on Friday.

New episodes will premiere on YouTube on Friday at 5:00 p.m. JST.

The "urban legend horror" manga centers on a mysterious all-black waste collection truck that appears out of nowhere. However, instead of collectIng garbage or discarded appliances for disposal, it picks up "useless" people. The manga has various stories about such people and their encounters with the truck.

The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Ciao Deluxe and Ciao Deluxe Horror magazines in 2012. The manga's 11th volume shipped on Wednesday . A third novel for the manga shipped on April 23.