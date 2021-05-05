Crunchyroll Adds The Law of Ueki Anime to Catalog

Anime begins streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming The Law of Ueki anime on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EDT in the U.S. and Canada.

The company describes the story:

The fate of the world rests on Ueki, an average junior high student. Average until he gains the power to change trash into trees. Granted to him by the enigmatic Mr K., Ueki's strange power forces him to participate in the 100-fighter "Battle of Supernatural Powers." If Ueki wins the tournament, Mr. K will become the new King of the Celestial World while Ueki will receive the "Talent of Blank", allowing him to choose any power he desires. However, if Ueki gets too many penalties during the game, he will disappear! The battles won't be easy. Ueki will face many corrupt opponents with crazy powers from blowing fire after drinking water to turning cotton into snakes! It's up to Ueki to win the tournament and prevent the "Talent of Blank" from falling into the wrong hands.

The anime based on Tsubasa Fukuchi 's manga premiered in 2005, and it ran for 51 episodes.

Discotek licensed and released the anime on a standard-definition Blu-ray Disc with both English and Japanese audio.

RetroCrush is streaming the anime.

Geneon Entertainment originally released the 2005-2006 series on DVD with the English dub . Funimation distributed the complete series in one set as part of a deal with Geneon , but the license expired in 2011.

Source: Crunchyroll