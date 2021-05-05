Gamescom On-Site Event Canceled, Digital Event Runs in August

Free, all-digital event runs from August 23-27

The German Games Industry Association announced on Wednesday that it has canceled the on-site portion of this year's Gamescom video game trade fair, and is instead running a free, all-digital event. The reason for cancelation is that too many companies are unable to participate in physical events due to the "still difficult development." The organizers had originally announced this year's fair to be a hybrid event including both on-site and digital portions.

Devcom for game developers will start on August 23. Then, the Gamescom event will start with Gamescom: Opening Night Live with host Geoff Keighley on August 25. The main event days will be on August 26-27. The event will also feature Gamescom Epix, a community campaign that will allow fans to "immerse themselves in the Gamescom universe."

Gamescom's on-site event last year was canceled following Germany's nationwide ban on major events due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The organizers held a digital Gamescom event in its place. Gamescom 2020 was originally scheduled to take place last August at the Cologne Exhibition Centre in Germany.

Source: Press release via Gematsu