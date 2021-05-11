Resident Evil Village Game Ships 3 Million Copies

CAPCOM revealed on Tuesday that it has shipped (not sold) 3 million copies of its Resident Evil Village game worldwide across the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

CAPCOM also began streaming a behind-the-scenes video for the game showing the recording of the game's "Village of Shadows" theme song.





The game is the eighth entry in CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game series. The game shipped on May 7.

CAPCOM describes the game's story: [Spoilers for Resident Evil 7 biohazard , highlight to read.] Taking place a few years after the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Ethan Winters and his wife, Mia, seem to have finally found peace after the horrifying events they endured at the Baker family's plantation house. Despite putting the past behind them, a surprising yet familiar face returns in the form of Chris Redfield… whose shocking actions ultimately cause Ethan to end up in a mysterious, snow-covered village..

CAPCOM also bundled a new multiplayer game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC titled Resident Evil Re:Verse with the release of Resident Evil Village , and the game will start service this summer. The game is set after the story of Resident Evil 7 biohazard .

Resident Evil 7: biohazard , the previous game in the franchise, shipped for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil .