Crunchyroll Adds Kekkaishi Anime to Catalog

Anime begins streaming on Wednesday

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming the Kekkaishi anime from Discotek Media in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. EDT.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Yoshimori Sumimura is a 14-year-old student at Karasumori School. Following in the tradition that's come down through the generations, he is the twenty-second Kekkaishi of the Sumimura clan. But he's constantly fighting with his rival, Tokine Yukimura—his childhood friend and also a Kekkaishi —about who is the rightful heir to the magical barrier arts. Protecting people from danger while growing stronger himself, Yoshimori will battle the forces of evil again tonight!

The Sunrise anime studio adapted Yellow Tanabe 's Kekkaishi supernatural action manga into 52 episodes from 2006 to 2008. The anime aired on Cartoon Network 's Adult Swim block in 2010. Discotek will release the anime on home video.

Tanabe began serializing Kekkaishi in Shonen Sunday in 2003 and ended it after eight years in 2011.

Source: Crunchyroll (Humberto Saabedra)