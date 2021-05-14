Kemono Friends Voice Actress Yuka Ozaki Diagnosed With COVID-19 But Has No Symptoms Now

Tested positive on Thursday after being notified of close contact on Wednesday

The official website of the talent agency Ken On announced on Friday that voice actress Yuka Ozaki was diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Ozaki was notified that she was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The next day, she received an antigen test at a medical facility and also tested positive.

Ozaki currently has no fever or other symptoms such as poor health, but she is undergoing treatment at home after seeing doctors. Ken On emphasized that the safety of its talent, employees, and everyone associated with the agency, as well as the prevention of further COVID-19 spread, continue to be its highest priorities.

Ozaki starred as Serval in the Kemono Friends franchise . She also played Asuka Toyama in BanG Dream! , Kohane Hatoya in Anima Yell! , and Ikumi Okazaki in Rebirth , among other roles.

Source: Ken On via Ota-Suke