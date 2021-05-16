That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Unveils New Cast, New Song Artists, July 6 Return

The live-streamed "Jura Tempest Station: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 's All-Female News Announcement Pep Rally Special!" announced a new cast member, the new theme songs' artists, and July 6 return date for the second anime season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Sunday.

Akira Ishida will play Guy Crimson, one of the Primordials.

MindaRyn is contributing her second single "Like Flames" as the season's second opening theme song. The single will launch on August 25. After contributing two opening theme songs to the first season, Takuma Terashima is performing the second season's second ending theme song "Reincarnate."

The live special also debuted the season's third promotional video, although the video is restricted to Japan only.

To commemorate the franchise having over 25 million copies in circulation and the franchise 's Twitter account having over 200,000 followers, the account is offering 20 gifts to randomly selected followers who retweet a post. The franchise is also offering a free wallpaper to thank fans for the Twitter milestone.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX on April 6 at 11:00 p.m. JST. When The Slime Diaries ends, the second cours of the second season will begin, making nine straight months that anime from the franchise will air on TV.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, which in turn adapted author Fuse and artist Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub . The anime specifically adapted and is based on Kawakami's manga adaptation of the original novels.