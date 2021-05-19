The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru Manga Enters Last Arc

Manga creator Satoshi Shiki revealed on Monday that their The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru ( Dororo to Hyakkimaruden ) manga is entering its final arc. The manga's fifth compiled book volume will ship in July.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

A young swordsman travels alone through war-torn Japan, hunting demons wherever they might hide. His name: Hyakkimaru. Soon he crosses paths with Dororo, an orphan who steals to survive. Dororo can't help but wonder: Who is this demon hunter with skin as cold as ice, and blades hidden inside his own arms…?

The manga is a remake of Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga. Shiki launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Champion RED magazine in October 2018. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth volume in December 2020. Seven Seas published the third volume in English on April 27.