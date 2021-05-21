The Case Study of Vanitas Anime's Promo Video Reveals Yuki Kajiura's Music

The staff for Bones' anime of Jun Mochizuki 's The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga posted the anime's first short promotional video, which reveals a staff member and the anime's July premiere. Yuki Kajiura ( Demon Slayer , Sword Art Online , Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works , Pandora Hearts ) is composing the music, and the video previews her soundtrack. Kajiura is a self-professed fan of the original manga who has been reading every volume as they came out, since the manga began.

ショートPV第1弾 公開 「19世紀パリ・始まりの場所」編 https://youtube.com/watch?v=WqQQMBD3iq8 梶浦由記さんが手がける劇伴と共に 本作の世界観をお届けするショートPVを 全10種公開していきますFilm projectorSparkles 第2弾は近日公開Electric light bulb どうぞお楽しみにSparkles #ヴァニタス(@vanitas_anime)Date (month day)

There will be an advance screening of the first episode at Tokyo's United Cinemas Odaiba theater on June 5, followed by a talk show segment featuring voice actors Natsuki Hanae , who plays Vanitas and Kaito Ishikawa , who plays Noé.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Nisemonogatari , Owarimonogatari , Tsukimonogatari ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito ( Concrete Revolutio , Carole & Tuesday ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Other staff members include:

sasanomaly will perform the opening theme song "Sora to Sora" (Sky and Sky).

Mochizuki ( Pandora Hearts , Crimson-Shell ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in December 2015. Square Enix published the eighth volume in June 2020.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas , a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

The manga was listed on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2018 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.

Source: Press release