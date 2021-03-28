The Case Study of Vanitas Manga Gets TV Anime This Summer by BONES

Aniplex announced on Sunday that Jun Mochizuki 's The Case Study of Vanitas ( Vanitas no Carte ) manga is getting a television anime series that will premiere this summer. BONES is producing the anime.

The anime stars Natsuki Hanae as Vanitas and Kaito Ishikawa as Noé.

Tomoyuki Itamura ( Nisemonogatari , Owarimonogatari , Tsukimonogatari ) is directing the anime at BONES , and Deko Akao ( Noragami , Snow White with the Red Hair ) is overseeing the series scripts. Yoshiyuki Ito ( Concrete Revolutio , Carole & Tuesday ) is the character designer and chief animation director.

Other staff members include:

Sasanomaly will perform the opening theme song "Sora to Sora" (Sky and Sky).

Mochizuki ( Pandora Hearts , Crimson-Shell ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in December 2015. Square Enix published the eighth volume on June 22.

Yen Press has been publishing the manga simultaneously in English since its debut, and it describes the first volume:

Rumors revolving around The Book of Vanitas, a clockwork grimoire of dubious reputation, draw Noé, a young vampire in search of a friend's salvation, to Paris. What awaits him in the City of Flowers, however, is not long hours treading the pavement or rifling through dusty bookshops in search of the tome. Instead, his quarry comes to him...in the arms of a man claiming to be a vampire doctor! Thrust into a conflict that threatens the peace between humans and vampires, will Noé cast in his lot with the curious and slightly unbalanced Vanitas and his quest to save vampirekind?

The manga was listed on the American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association's (YALSA) 2018 list of Great Graphic Novels for Teens.