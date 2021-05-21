The Deer King, 'Josee, The Tiger and the Fish,' Poupelle Films Compete at Annecy

International animation film festival runs from June 14-19

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival announced on Thursday the official selection of films that will compete at this year's event. Masashi Ando 's The Deer King ( Shika no Ō ), Kotaru Tamura's Josee, The Tiger and the Fish , and Yusuke Hirota 's Poupelle of Chimney Town will compete in the Features category.

In addition to the traditional Features category, the event added a Contrechamp category, which replaces the Out-of-Competition section, in 2019. Films in the Contrechamp category are still in competition, but the section features the "most unique feature films, as well as those that create more challenges vis-à-vis the audience."

Science SARU and Masaaki Yuasa 's Japan Sinks: 2020 anime series is competing in the TV Films category. The anime had also been selected to compete in the TV Films category last year.

Established in 1960, Annecy is the world's oldest and largest animation film festival. This year's event will run from June 14-19 in the French town of the same name, and it will celebrate the event's 60th anniversary.

Last year's physical Annecy International Animation Film Festival was canceled due to concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Instead, an online version of the festival was held last June.

