Kamen Rider, Super Sentai Crossover Anniversary Film Features 83 Heroes

Film opens on July 22

The official website for Saber + Zenkaiger: Super Hero Senki , this year's crossover film of the Kamen Rider and Super Sentai franchises, began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Sunday. The video reveals the film's July 22 opening date.

The film promises to bring together 37 Kamen Rider characters and 46 Super Sentai characters for a total of 83 chaacters. The film celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Kamen Rider franchise , and the 45th work in the Super Sentai franchise .

Kamen Rider Saber premiered in September. Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger premiered on March 7.

Sources: Saber + Zenkaiger: Super Hero Senki website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web