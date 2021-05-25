News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 23-29

Baki, Plunderer anime; Boys Run the Riot, Bite Maker: The King's Omega manga ship

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of May 30-June 5, and will be back the next week.

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace Attorney Season 1 Essentials BD Funimation US$34.98 May 25
Ahiru no Sora Collection 2 BD Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 May 25
Baki BD Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 May 25
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 9 BD Viz Media US$44.98 May 25
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 9 BD Viz Media US$39.99 May 25
Grimm's Fairy Tale Classics Season 1 BD Discotek Media US$49.95 May 25
Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl BD Discotek Media US$39.95 May 25
Juden Chan/Rio - Rainbow Gate! Atomic Anime Blast BD 1 Media Blasters US$34.99 May 24
Made in Abyss Theatrical Collection Steelbook BD Sentai Filmworks US$129.95 May 25
Magical Girl Ore BD Discotek Media US$39.95 May 25
Medabots Season 3 BD Discotek Media US$39.95 May 25
Neo Heroic Fantasia Arion BD Discotek Media US$24.95 May 25
NEW GAME! Complete Series Essentials BD Funimation US$34.98 May 25
Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle Part 1 BD Funimation US$64.98 May 25
Plunderer Part 1 BD/DVD Funimation US$64.98 May 25
Plunderer Part 1 Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$84.98 May 25
Ultraman Leo Steelbook BD Mill Creek US$55.99 May 25

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Graphic Novel (GN) 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 25
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 25
Boys Run the Riot GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 25
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 3 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 25
CITY GN 11 Vertical US$12.95 May 25
Fairy Tail GN Box Set 4 Kodansha Comics US$109.90 May 25
A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 3 Tokyopop US$12.99 May 25
GIGANT GN 5 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 25
Hard-Boiled Stories from the Cat Bar GN Yen Press US$14.99 May 25
Like Two Peas in a Pod GN Tokyopop US$12.99 May 25
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Diary GN 4 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 25
The New Gate GN 5 One Peace US$11.95 May 25
The Otaku in 10,000 BC GN 3 (adult) Fakku US$19.95 May 25
Ragna Crimson GN 2 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 25
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 13 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 25
Species Domain GN 10 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 25
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 15 Vertical US$12.95 May 25
World's End Harem: Fantasia GN 4 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 25
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 14 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 25

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 25
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 25
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 25
Berserk of Gluttony GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 25
Boys Run the Riot GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 25
CITY GN 11 Vertical US$7.99 May 25
Crimson Prince GN 18 Yen Press US$6.99 May 25
FAKE GN 6 Compass US$6.99 May 25
Hard-Boiled Stories from the Cat Bar GN Yen Press US$6.99 May 25
Harem Marriage GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 25
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 31-32 Viz Media US$6.99 each May 25
Like Two Peas in a Pod GN Tokyopop US$7.99 May 25
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Diary GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 25
RIN-NE GN 29-30 Seven Seas US$6.99 each May 25
Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 13 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 25
Saint Young Men GN 11 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 25
Species Domain GN 10 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 25
Those Snow White Notes GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 25
What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 15 Vertical US$7.99 May 25
What I Love About You GN 6 Vertical US$10.99 May 25
When We're in Love GN 8 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 25

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 6 Yen Press US$14.99 May 25
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 9 Yen Press US$14.99 May 25
The Dissociation of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Yen Press US$14.99 May 25
Durarara!! SH Novel 1 Yen Press US$14.99 May 25
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 8 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 25
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 5 Yen Press US$14.99 May 25

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 May 27
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 6 Yen Press US$8.99 May 25
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 7 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 25
Classroom of the Elite Novel 8 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 27
Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 9 Yen Press US$8.99 May 25
The Dissociation of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel Yen Press US$14.99 May 25
Dungeon Busters Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 26
Durarara!! SH Novel 1 Yen Press US$8.99 May 25
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 5 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 27
Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 14 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 26
Monster Tamer Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 28
The Reincarnated Prince and Felvolk's Greatest Treasure Novel 5 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 27
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 9 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 27
Slayers Novel 8 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 28
Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 5 Yen Press US$8.99 May 25

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Switch, PS4, PC game Sega US$49.99 May 25
World's End Club Switch game NIS America US$39.99 May 28
World's End Club Deluxe Edition Switch game NIS America US$49.99 May 28

