News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 23-29
posted on by Alex Mateo
Baki, Plunderer anime; Boys Run the Riot, Bite Maker: The King's Omega manga ship
The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the week of May 30-June 5, and will be back the next week.
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace Attorney Season 1 Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|May 25
|Ahiru no Sora Collection 2 BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|May 25
|Baki BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|May 25
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 9 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|May 25
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 9 BDCite
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|May 25
|Grimm's Fairy Tale Classics Season 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|May 25
|Kasimasi - Girl Meets Girl BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|May 25
|Juden Chan/Rio - Rainbow Gate! Atomic Anime Blast BD 1Cite
|Media Blasters
|US$34.99
|May 24
|Made in Abyss Theatrical Collection Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.95
|May 25
|Magical Girl Ore BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|May 25
|Medabots Season 3 BDCite
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|May 25
|Neo Heroic Fantasia Arion BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|May 25
|NEW GAME! Complete Series Essentials BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|May 25
|Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle Part 1 BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 25
|Plunderer Part 1 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 25
|Plunderer Part 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|May 25
|Ultraman Leo Steelbook BDCite
|Mill Creek
|US$55.99
|May 25
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk of Gluttony Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 25
|Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 25
|Boys Run the Riot GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 25
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 25
|CITY GN 11Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 25
|Fairy Tail GN Box Set 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$109.90
|May 25
|A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|May 25
|GIGANT GN 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 25
|Hard-Boiled Stories from the Cat Bar GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 25
|Like Two Peas in a Pod GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|May 25
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Diary GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 25
|The New Gate GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|May 25
|The Otaku in 10,000 BC GN 3 (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|May 25
|Ragna Crimson GN 2Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 25
|Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 25
|Species Domain GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 25
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 15Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 25
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 25
|Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 25
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 25
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 25
|Back When You Called Us Devils GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 25
|Berserk of Gluttony GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 25
|Boys Run the Riot GN 1Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 25
|CITY GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 25
|Crimson Prince GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 25
|FAKE GN 6Cite
|Compass
|US$6.99
|May 25
|Hard-Boiled Stories from the Cat Bar GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 25
|Harem Marriage GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 25
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 31-32Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|May 25
|Like Two Peas in a Pod GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|May 25
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: Elma's Diary GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 25
|RIN-NE GN 29-30Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99 each
|May 25
|Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō GN 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 25
|Saint Young Men GN 11Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 25
|Species Domain GN 10Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 25
|Those Snow White Notes GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 25
|What Did You Eat Yesterday? GN 15Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 25
|What I Love About You GN 6Cite
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|May 25
|When We're in Love GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 25
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 25
|Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 9Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 25
|The Dissociation of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 25
|Durarara!! SH Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 25
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 25
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 25
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 27
|Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 6Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 25
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 25
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 27
|Do You Love Your Mom and Her Two-Hit Multi-Target Attacks? Novel 9Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 25
|The Dissociation of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelAnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 25
|Dungeon Busters Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Durarara!! SH Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 25
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 27
|Lazy Dungeon Master Novel 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Monster Tamer Novel 4Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 28
|The Reincarnated Prince and Felvolk's Greatest Treasure Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 27
|Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 27
|Slayers Novel 8Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 28
|Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 25
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$49.99
|May 25
|World's End Club Switch gameCite
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|May 28
|World's End Club Deluxe Edition Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|May 28