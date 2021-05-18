News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 16-22
posted on by Alex Mateo
Cannon Busters, Sakura Wars the Animation anime; Dungeon Toilet,I'm the Hero But the Demon Lord's Also Me manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cannon Busters BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$59.98
|May 18
|Cannon Busters Limited Edition BD/DVDCite
|Funimation
|US$79.98
|May 18
|Karakuri Circus BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|May 18
|Inuyasha Set 5 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$39.98
|May 18
|Nekopara BDCite
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 18
|Sakura Wars the Animation BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|May 18
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|BEASTARS Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Blue Period GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Cells at Work! Code Black GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$12.99
|May 19
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventure! GN 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Drifting Dragons GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Dungeon Toilet GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Eniale & Dewiela GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 18
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 11Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 18
|I'm the Hero But the Demon Lord's Also Me GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 18
|The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Levius/est GN 8Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Love of Kill GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 18
|No Guns Life GN 10Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Sex Ed 120% GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 18
|A Sign of Affection GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Shino Can't Say Her Name GNCite
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|May 18
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Urusei Yatsura GN 10Cite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 18
|The Way of the Househusband GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 18
|Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 18
|Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 18
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|BEASTARS GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 18
|Blue Lock GN 3Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventure! GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 18
|Drops of God GN 34-44Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99 each
|May 18
|Dungeon Toilet GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 18
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|A Girl & Her Guard Dog GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 8Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 18
|The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Hop Step Sing! GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 18
|Levius/est GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 18
|Medalist GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Nameless Asterism GN 1-5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|May 18
|No Guns Life GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 18
|Sex Ed 120% GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 18
|Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Urusei Yatsura GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|May 18
|The Way of the Househusband GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 18
|We're New at This GN 6Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Will It Be the World or Her? GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 18
|Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 18
|Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 2Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|May 18
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Banished From the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 18
|I Have a Secret NovelCite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 18
|Interspecies Reviewers Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|May 18
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 18
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Banished From the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|May 18
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 20
|Interspecies Reviewers Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 18
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 20
|The Magician Who Rose From Failure Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 21
|Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 17
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Miitopia Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$49.99
|May 21
|Void Terrarium++ Deluxe Edition PS5 gameCite
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|May 18