North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 16-22


Cannon Busters, Sakura Wars the Animation anime; Dungeon Toilet, I'm the Hero But the Demon Lord's Also Me manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cannon Busters BD Funimation US$59.98 May 18
Cannon Busters Limited Edition BD/DVD Funimation US$79.98 May 18
Karakuri Circus BD Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 May 18
Inuyasha Set 5 BD Viz Media US$39.98 May 18
Nekopara BD Funimation US$64.98 May 18
Sakura Wars the Animation BD Funimation US$64.98 May 18

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BEASTARS Graphic Novel (GN) 12 Viz Media US$12.99 May 18
Blue Period GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 18
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 18
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair GN 3 Dark Horse US$12.99 May 19
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventure! GN 2 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 18
Drifting Dragons GN 8 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 18
Dungeon Toilet GN 1 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 18
Eniale & Dewiela GN 3 Yen Press US$12.99 May 18
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 8 Viz Media US$12.99 May 18
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 11 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 18
I'm the Hero But the Demon Lord's Also Me GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 May 18
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 5 Seven Seas US$12.99 May 18
Levius/est GN 8 Viz Media US$12.99 May 18
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 18
Love of Kill GN 2 Yen Press US$12.99 May 18
No Guns Life GN 10 Viz Media US$12.99 May 18
Sex Ed 120% GN 1 Yen Press US$12.99 May 18
A Sign of Affection GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 18
Shino Can't Say Her Name GN Denpa US$12.95 May 18
Something's Wrong With Us GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 18
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Urusei Yatsura GN 10 Viz Media US$19.99 May 18
The Way of the Househusband GN 5 Viz Media US$12.99 May 18
Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 2 (color) Seven Seas US$14.99 May 18
Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 2 Viz Media US$12.99 May 18

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BEASTARS GN 12 Viz Media US$8.99 May 18
Blue Lock GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventure! GN 2 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 18
Drops of God GN 34-44 Vertical US$10.99 each May 18
Dungeon Toilet GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 18
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 7 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
A Girl & Her Guard Dog GN 4 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku GN 8 Viz Media US$8.99 May 18
The Honey-blood Beauty & Her Vampire GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Hop Step Sing! GN 3 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
The King of Fighters: A New Beginning GN 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 18
Levius/est GN 8 Viz Media US$8.99 May 18
Medalist GN 1 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Nameless Asterism GN 1-5 Seven Seas US$9.99 each May 18
No Guns Life GN 10 Viz Media US$8.99 May 18
Sex Ed 120% GN 1 Yen Press US$6.99 May 18
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 2 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Urusei Yatsura GN 10 Viz Media US$13.99 May 18
The Way of the Househusband GN 5 Viz Media US$8.99 May 18
We're New at This GN 6 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 5 Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 18
Wonder Cat Kyuu-chan GN 2 (color) Seven Seas US$9.99 May 18
Zom 100 Bucket List of the Dead GN 2 Viz Media US$8.99 May 18

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished From the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 3 Yen Press US$14.99 May 18
I Have a Secret Novel Seven Seas US$14.99 May 18
Interspecies Reviewers Novel 2 Yen Press US$14.99 May 18
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 2 Seven Seas US$13.99 May 18

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished From the Hero's Party I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 3 Yen Press US$7.99 May 18
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 20
Interspecies Reviewers Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 May 18
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 6 Seven Seas US$9.99 May 20
The Magician Who Rose From Failure Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 21
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Novel 6 J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 17

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Miitopia Switch game Nintendo US$49.99 May 21
Void Terrarium++ Deluxe Edition PS5 game NIS America US$39.99 May 18

