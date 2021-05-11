News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 9-15

posted on by Alex Mateo
Infinite Dendrogram, Babylon anime; Ride Your Wave, I Think Our Son Is Gay manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7SEEDS Part 2 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 May 11
Babylon BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$64.98 May 11
Infinite Dendrogram BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$69.98 May 11
Infinite Dendrogram Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Funimation US$84.98 May 11
Naruto Set 3 BDCite Viz Media US$39.99 May 11
One Piece Season 11 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$39.98 May 11
One Piece Collection 25 DVDPlease Funimation US$34.98 May 11

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
By the Grace of the Gods Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 May 11
Dick Fight Island GN 1 (adult)Cite Viz Media US$12.99 May 11
Don't Be Cruel: Plus+ GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 May 11
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 7Please Vertical US$12.95 May 11
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 4Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 May 11
Farming Life in Another World GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork One Peace US$11.95 May 11
Fly Me to the Moon GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 11
Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 13 (hardcover)Cite Viz Media US$19.99 May 11
Gantz Omnibus GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse US$24.99 May 12
Girls 2 Women GN (adult)Please 801 Media US$19.95 May 11
I Think Our Son Is Gay GN 1Cite Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 11
My Alcoholic Escape from Reality GNAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 May 11
Ossan Idol! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 May 11
Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 10Cite Viz Media US$12.99 May 11
Ride Your Wave GNAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$4.99 May 11
RIN-NE GN 39Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 11
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$12.99 May 11
School Zone Girls GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 May 11
Splatoon GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 11
Street Fighter V Champions Rising GN 1 (hardcover)Cite Udon Entertainment US$49.99 May 11
Thigh High Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 May 11
The Treasure of the King and the Cat GN 3Please Tokyopop US$14.99 May 11
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 7Cite Viz Media US$9.99 May 11
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 May 11
Yōkai Watch GN 17Please Viz Media US$9.99 May 11
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 5Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 32Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 GN 7Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 12
Cells at Work! Code Black GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 7Please Vertical US$7.99 May 11
Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 4Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 11
Fly Me to the Moon GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 May 11
Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 12
My Alcoholic Escape from Reality GNCite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 11
My Roomie Is a Dino GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11
Nina the Starry Bride GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11
Peach Boy Riverside GN 7Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11
RIN-NE GN 39AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 May 11
Saint Young Men GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$11.99 May 11
Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 2Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11
School Zone Girls GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 May 11
The Springtime of My Life Began with You GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11
Thigh High Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 11
Those Snow White Notes GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 11
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 5Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 11
Yōkai Watch GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 May 11
Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 May 11

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 11
Muscles Are Better Than Magic! Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 May 11

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 13
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 13
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 12
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 22Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 May 14

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$34.99 May 14
Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Switch gameCite Nintendo US$34.99 May 14

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Shigenori Soejima Art Works 2004-2010 ArtbookPlease Udon Entertainment US$39.99 May 11
Shigenori Soejima & P-Studio Art Unit Art Works 2 ArtbookCite Udon Entertainment US$39.99 May 11
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 2-8
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives