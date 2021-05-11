News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 9-15
posted on by Alex Mateo
Infinite Dendrogram, Babylon anime; Ride Your Wave, I Think Our Son Is Gay manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7SEEDS Part 2 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|May 11
|Babylon BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$64.98
|May 11
|Infinite Dendrogram BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|May 11
|Infinite Dendrogram Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$84.98
|May 11
|Naruto Set 3 BDCite
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|May 11
|One Piece Season 11 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$39.98
|May 11
|One Piece Collection 25 DVDPlease
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|May 11
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|By the Grace of the Gods Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|May 11
|Dick Fight Island GN 1 (adult)Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 11
|Don't Be Cruel: Plus+ GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 11
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 11
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 11
|Farming Life in Another World GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|May 11
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Fullmetal Alchemist Fullmetal Edition GN 13 (hardcover)Cite
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|May 11
|Gantz Omnibus GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|May 12
|Girls 2 Women GN (adult)Please
|801 Media
|US$19.95
|May 11
|I Think Our Son Is Gay GN 1Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 11
|My Alcoholic Escape from Reality GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 11
|Ossan Idol! GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|May 11
|Pokémon Sun & Moon GN 10Cite
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 11
|Ride Your Wave GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$4.99
|May 11
|RIN-NE GN 39Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|May 11
|School Zone Girls GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 11
|Splatoon GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Street Fighter V Champions Rising GN 1 (hardcover)Cite
|Udon Entertainment
|US$49.99
|May 11
|Thigh High Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 11
|The Treasure of the King and the Cat GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|May 11
|A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 7Cite
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 11
|Yōkai Watch GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 5Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace of the Diamond GN 32Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 1 GN 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 12
|Cells at Work! Code Black GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 11
|Dungeon Builder: The Demon King's Labyrinth is a Modern City! GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 11
|Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 12
|My Alcoholic Escape from Reality GNCite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 11
|My Roomie Is a Dino GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 7Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
|RIN-NE GN 39AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 11
|Saint Young Men GN 12Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$11.99
|May 11
|Sachi's Monstrous Appetite GN 2Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
|School Zone Girls GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 11
|The Springtime of My Life Began with You GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
|Thigh High Reiwa Hanamaru Academy GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Those Snow White Notes GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
|A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 11
|Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! GN 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 11
|Yōkai Watch GN 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 11
|Yuzu the Pet Vet GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|May 11
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 11
|Muscles Are Better Than Magic! Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 11
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Adachi and Shimamura Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 13
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 13
|The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 12
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 22Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|May 14
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$34.99
|May 14
|Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$34.99
|May 14
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Shigenori Soejima Art Works 2004-2010 ArtbookPlease
|Udon Entertainment
|US$39.99
|May 11
|Shigenori Soejima & P-Studio Art Unit Art Works 2 ArtbookCite
|Udon Entertainment
|US$39.99
|May 11