North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 6-12

Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children 4K HDR/2K BDPlease
|Sony Pictures
|US$30.99
|June 8
|Fruits Basket Season 1 Complete Collection BDCite
|Funimation
|US$69.98
|June 8
|Kitty's Twin Treats BD 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|June 8
|Kitty's Twin Treats DVD 1Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|June 8
|Nana: Seven of Seven BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$34.99
|June 8
|number24 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.99
|June 8
|Oh! My Sex Goddess! BDPlease
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|June 8
|Wave, Listen to Me! BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 8
|World Trigger BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$149.99
|June 8
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A Certain Scientific Accelerator Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 8
|Arpeggio of Blue Steel GN 18Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 8
|Blood on the Tracks GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 8
|Call of the Night GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 8
|Caste Heaven GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 8
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 8
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 6 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|June 8
|A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|June 8
|Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 8
|How Do We Relationship? GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 8
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 8
|Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 8
|Kirby manga Mania GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 8
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 8
|Like Two Peas in a Pod GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|June 8
|Monster Romance GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|June 8
|My Dress-Up Darling GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|June 8
|Phantom Tales of the Night GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 8
|Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|June 8
|Real Account Omnibus GN 12-14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$24.99
|June 8
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 8
|Shaman King Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|June 8
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 8
|SPY x FAMILY GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|June 8
|Sword Art Online Girls' Ops GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 8
|Tales of Wedding Rings GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 8
|Uncle From Another World GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 8
|Under the Air GNPlease
|Digital Manga Publishing
|US$12.95
|June 8
|Yoshi no Zuikara GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 8
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Call of the Night GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 8
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 9
|A Certain Scientific Accelerator GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|June 8
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 16Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 8
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 8
|The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 8
|How Do We Relationship? GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 8
|The Hundred-Year Crystal Catalogue GN 1Please
|Printemps Publishing
|US$6.99
|June 8
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 8
|Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 8
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 8
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 8
|Peach Boy Riverside GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 8
|Phantom Tales of the Night GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 8
|Police in a Pod GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 8
|Real Account Omnibus GNs 12-14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$14.99
|June 8
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 8
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 8
|SPY x FAMILY GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 8
|The Springtime of My Life Began with You GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 8
|Sword Art Online Girls' Ops GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 8
|Tales of Wedding Rings GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 8
|Those Snow White Notes GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 8
|Uncle From Another World GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 8
|A Witch's Love at the End of the World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 8
|Yoshi no Zuikara GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 8
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 8
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 2Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 8
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk of Gluttony Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 10
|The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 19Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 8
|The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting Is Wanted as a Bride Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 8
|I Refuse to Be Your Enemy! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 11
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 10
|Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 11
|The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$69.99
|June 10
|Guilty Gear -Strive- PS5, PS4, PC gameCite
|Arc System Works
|US$59.99
|June 11
|Neptunia Reverse PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|June 8
|No More Heroes PC gamePlease
|XSeed Games
|TBD
|June 8
|No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle PC gamePlease
|XSeed Games
|TBD
|June 8
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Art of Samurai Showdown Artbook (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$39.99
|June 9
