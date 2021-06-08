×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 6-12

posted on by Alex Mateo
World Trigger, Wave, Listen to Me! anime; I Swear I Won't Bother You Again!, Kirby Manga Mania manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children 4K HDR/2K BDPlease Sony Pictures US$30.99 June 8
Fruits Basket Season 1 Complete Collection BDCite Funimation US$69.98 June 8
Kitty's Twin Treats BD 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kitty Media US$29.99 June 8
Kitty's Twin Treats DVD 1Please Kitty Media US$29.99 June 8
Nana: Seven of Seven BDPlease Media Blasters US$34.99 June 8
number24 BDPlease Funimation US$64.99 June 8
Oh! My Sex Goddess! BDPlease Kitty Media US$29.99 June 8
Wave, Listen to Me! BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 8
World Trigger BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$149.99 June 8

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A Certain Scientific Accelerator Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 8
Arpeggio of Blue Steel GN 18Cite Seven Seas US$12.99 June 8
Blood on the Tracks GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 8
Call of the Night GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 8
Caste Heaven GN 6Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 8
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 8
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 6 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$16.99 June 8
A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 June 8
Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 8
How Do We Relationship? GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 8
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 8
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 13Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 8
Kirby manga Mania GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 8
Komi Can't Communicate GN 13Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 8
Like Two Peas in a Pod GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 June 8
Monster Romance GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 June 8
My Dress-Up Darling GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 June 8
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 8
Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition GN 8Please Viz Media US$17.99 June 8
Real Account Omnibus GN 12-14Please Kodansha Comics US$24.99 June 8
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 8
Shaman King Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 June 8
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 8
SPY x FAMILY GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 June 8
Sword Art Online Girls' Ops GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 8
Tales of Wedding Rings GN 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 8
Uncle From Another World GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 8
Under the Air GNPlease Digital Manga Publishing US$12.95 June 8
Yoshi no Zuikara GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 8

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Call of the Night GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 8
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill GN 3Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 9
A Certain Scientific Accelerator GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$8.99 June 8
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 8
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 8
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 8
How Do We Relationship? GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 8
The Hundred-Year Crystal Catalogue GN 1Please Printemps Publishing US$6.99 June 8
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 8
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 8
Komi Can't Communicate GN 13Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 8
Nina the Starry Bride GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 8
Peach Boy Riverside GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 8
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 8
Police in a Pod GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 8
Real Account Omnibus GNs 12-14Please Kodansha Comics US$14.99 June 8
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 8
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 8
SPY x FAMILY GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 8
The Springtime of My Life Began with You GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 8
Sword Art Online Girls' Ops GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 8
Tales of Wedding Rings GN 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 8
Those Snow White Notes GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 8
Uncle From Another World GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 8
A Witch's Love at the End of the World GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 8
Yoshi no Zuikara GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 8

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 19Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 8
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 June 8

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 10
The Devil is a Part-Timer! Novel 19Cite Yen Press US$8.99 June 8
The Emperor's Lady-in-Waiting Is Wanted as a Bride Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 8
I Refuse to Be Your Enemy! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 11
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 10
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: The Wayward Journey Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 11
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade PS5 gamePlease Square Enix US$69.99 June 10
Guilty Gear -Strive- PS5, PS4, PC gameCite Arc System Works US$59.99 June 11
Neptunia Reverse PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Idea Factory International US$49.99 June 8
No More Heroes PC gamePlease XSeed Games TBD June 8
No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle PC gamePlease XSeed Games TBD June 8

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Art of Samurai Showdown Artbook (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$39.99 June 9
