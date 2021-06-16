News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 13-19
posted on by Alex Mateo
To Love Ru: Darkness, Queen's Blade Rebel Warriors anime; Fist of the North Star, Made in Abyss Anthology manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Irresponsible Captain Tylor Collector's Ultra Edition BD + ArtbookPlease
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$249.99
|June 18
|Naruto Triple Feature BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|June 15
|One Piece Collection 26 BD/DVDCite
|Funimation
|US$34.98
|June 15
|Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle Part 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 15
|To Love Ru: Darkness BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|June 15
|Queen's Blade Rebel Warriors Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|June 15
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|21st Century Boys The Perfect Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|June 15
|Blue Flag GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 15
|The Case Study of Vanitas GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$24.99
|June 15
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Even Though We're Adults GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Fist of the North Star GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|June 15
|Golden Kamuy GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Hellsing Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|June 16
|Knight of the Ice GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Loner Life in Another World GN 3Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Made in Abyss Anthology GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|June 15
|The Minamata Story An EcoTragedy GNPlease
|Stone Bridge Press
|US$14.95
|June 15
|Ōoku: The Inner Chambers GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Perfect World GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 15
|The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 4Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|June 15
|RWBY: The Official Manga GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 15
|A School Frozen in Time GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 15
|Star-Crossed!! GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
|Triage X GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 15
|Twin Milf GN 2 (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|June 15
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Flag GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|June 15
|Blue Flag GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 15
|The Case Study of Vanitas GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 15
|Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|June 15
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 15
|Even Though We're Adults GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 15
|Fist of the North Star GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|June 15
|A Girl and Her Guard Dog GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
|Golden Kamuy GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|June 15
|The Honey-Blood Beauty & Her Vampire GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
|How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 1-6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99 each
|June 15
|Knight of the Ice GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
|Made in Abyss Anthology GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 15
|Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|June 15
|Medalist GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
|Ōoku: The Inner Chambers GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 15
|Perfect World GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$8.99
|June 15
|RWBY: The Official Manga GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|June 15
|A School Frozen in Time GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 15
|Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
|Triage X GN 21Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 15
|Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
|We're New at This GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
|Weathering With You GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|June 15
|Will It Be the World or Her? GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 15
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 15
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 15
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 15
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Are You Okay With a Slightly Older Girlfriend? Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 15
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 17
|Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 16
|Guide to the Perfect Otaku Girlfriend: Roomies and Romance Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 16
|The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 16
|Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 15
|Outbreak Company Novel 18Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 14
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 17
|Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 16
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Mushihimesama Switch gamePlease
|Live Wire
|US$19.99
|June 15