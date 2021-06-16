News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 13-19

To Love Ru: Darkness, Queen's Blade Rebel Warriors anime; Fist of the North Star, Made in Abyss Anthology manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Irresponsible Captain Tylor Collector's Ultra Edition BD + ArtbookPlease Nozomi Entertainment US$249.99 June 18
Naruto Triple Feature BDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 June 15
One Piece Collection 26 BD/DVDCite Funimation US$34.98 June 15
Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode Oracle Part 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 June 15
To Love Ru: Darkness BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 June 15
Queen's Blade Rebel Warriors Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 June 15

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
21st Century Boys The Perfect Edition Graphic Novel (GN) 12Please Viz Media US$19.99 June 15
Blue Flag GN 8Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 15
The Case Study of Vanitas GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 15
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 4 (hardcover)Please Kodansha Comics US$24.99 June 15
Dead Mount Death Play GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 15
Even Though We're Adults GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 15
Fist of the North Star GN 1 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 June 15
Golden Kamuy GN 22Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 15
Hellsing Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 2 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 June 16
Knight of the Ice GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 15
Loner Life in Another World GN 3Please Kaiten Books US$12.99 June 15
Made in Abyss Anthology GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 15
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 4Please Viz Media US$24.99 June 15
The Minamata Story An EcoTragedy GNPlease Stone Bridge Press US$14.95 June 15
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers GN 18Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 15
Perfect World GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 15
The Reprise of the Spear Hero GN 4Please One Peace US$11.95 June 15
RWBY: The Official Manga GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 15
A School Frozen in Time GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 June 15
Star-Crossed!! GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 15
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15
Triage X GN 21Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 15
Twin Milf GN 2 (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 June 15

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Flag GN 8Please Viz Media US$8.99 June 15
Blue Flag GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 15
The Case Study of Vanitas GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 15
Chobits 20th Anniversary Edition GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$13.99 June 15
Dead Mount Death Play GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 15
Even Though We're Adults GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 15
Fist of the North Star GN 1Please Viz Media US$13.99 June 15
A Girl and Her Guard Dog GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15
Golden Kamuy GN 22Please Viz Media US$8.99 June 15
The Honey-Blood Beauty & Her Vampire GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15
How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 1-6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 each June 15
Knight of the Ice GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15
Made in Abyss Anthology GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 15
Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition GN 4Please Viz Media US$16.99 June 15
Medalist GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers GN 18Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 15
Perfect World GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$8.99 June 15
RWBY: The Official Manga GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 June 15
A School Frozen in Time GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 June 15
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15
Triage X GN 21Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 15
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15
We're New at This GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15
Weathering With You GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 June 15
Will It Be the World or Her? GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 15

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 15
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 15
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 15

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Are You Okay With a Slightly Older Girlfriend? Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 15
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 17
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 16
Guide to the Perfect Otaku Girlfriend: Roomies and Romance Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 16
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 16
Mapping: The Trash-Tier Skill That Got Me Into a Top-Tier Party Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 15
Outbreak Company Novel 18Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 14
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 17
Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 16

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Mushihimesama Switch gamePlease Live Wire US$19.99 June 15

