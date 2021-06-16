North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 13-19

The late Taniguchi's Eisner-nominated manga follows a man's realization that the person he always built his father to be in his mind did not represent the entirety of him, and that maybe he loved Yoichi more than he ever realized. ― It is hard, I think, to ever really know our parents as people. How can we? To most of us, for most of our lives, they are parents, a class of people somehow removed from...