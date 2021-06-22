News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 20-26

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, Smile Down the Runway anime; Sadako-san and Sadako-chan, If the RPG World Had Social Media manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
No Guns Life Season 2 BDPlease Funimation US$64.98 June 22
The Secret World of Arrietty Steelbook BD/DVDCite GKIDS US$26.98 June 22
Smile Down the Runway BDAnimeNewsNetwork Funimation US$64.98 June 22
Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of UnderworldBoxset BDPlease Aniplex of America US$299.98 June 22
The Wind Rises Steelbook BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$26.98 June 22

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bakemonogatari Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please Vertical US$12.95 June 22
Blood on the Tracks GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 June 22
Boarding School Juliet GN 15Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
Cardcaptor Sakura GN 8 (hardcover)Please Kodansha Comics US$29.99 June 22
Cells at Work! Baby GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 22
The Class Chairwoman's Girlfriend GN (adult)Please J18 US$14.95 June 24
D-Frag! GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 22
The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 June 22
Devoured by my Sweet-Smelling Supervisor GN (adult)Please J18 US$14.95 June 24
Did I Just Have Amazing Bareback Sex with my Student at a Brothel? GN (adult)Please J18 US$14.95 June 24
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 22
A Girl Like Her? Doing Stuff Like That?! GN (adult)Please J18 US$16.95 June 24
Gleipnir GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 22
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 13Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 22
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 22
If the RPG World Had Social Media GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 22
Love and Lies GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 22
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 22
Metahuman Amnero Myuka Never Says No GN (adult)Please J18 US$16.95 June 24
Metahuman Amnero Myuka: Reinforced Human GN (adult)Please J18 US$16.95 June 24
The Royal Tutor GN 15Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 22
Sadako-san and Sadako-chan GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 June 22
Seasonal Booty GN (adult)Please J18 US$16.95 June 24
Seika Women's Academy GN (adult)Please J18 US$36.95 June 24
Sorry For My Familiar GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 22
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 4Please Square Enix Books US$10.99 June 22
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 22
Weekend Sex GN (adult)Please J18 US$16.95 June 24
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 22
The Witch and the Beast GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 22

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Roselia Stage GN 1-2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 each June 22
Bibi & Miyu GN 1Please Tokyopop US$6.99 June 22
BL Fans LOVE My Brother?! GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 June 22
Cardcaptor Sakura GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$13.99 June 22
The Cat Proposed GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 June 22
D-Frag! GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 22
DAYS GN 24Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai GN 1Please Tokyopop US$6.99 June 22
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 1-3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 each June 22
The Fox & Little Tanuki GN 2-3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 each June 22
Futaribeya: A Room for Two GN 1-8Please Tokyopop US$7.99 each June 22
A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 1Please Tokyopop US$10.99 June 22
Gleipnir GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
Harem Marriage GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 33-34Please Viz Media US$6.99 each June 22
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 22
If the RPG World Had Social Media GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 22
Kakegurui twin GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 22
Love and Lies GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 22
Mission: Yozakura Family - The Hinagiku GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 June 22
No Vampire, No Happy Ending GN 1-2Please Viz Media US$6.99 each June 22
Ossan Idol! GN 1-4Please Viz Media US$7.99 each June 22
Parham Itan: Tales From Beyond GN 1-2Please Viz Media US$7.99 each June 22
Red Riding Hood and the Big Sad Wolf GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 22
RIN-NE GN 31Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 22
The Royal Tutor GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 22
Sadako-san and Sadako-chan GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$9.99 June 22
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GNPlease Seven Seas US$10.99 June 22
Still Sick GN 1-3Please Seven Seas US$10.99 June 22
Sorry For My Familiar GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 22
Those Snow White Notes GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
To Your Eternity GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
When We're in Love GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22
The Witch and the Beast GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 22

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 22
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 22
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 22
How to Melt the Ice Queen's Heart Novel 1Please Tentai Books US$14.99 June 22
The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 June 22
The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 June 22
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 14Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 22
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 16Please Yen Press US$13.99 June 22
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 20Please One Peace US$13.95 June 22
Sword Art Online Novel 22Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 22
Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 22
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 11Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 22

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 14Please Seven Seas US$8.99 June 22
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight -Origins- Volume 1 (Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight -Origins- Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 23
Full Metal Panic! Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 23
The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 22
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 14Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 22
Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA Novel 5Please Yen Press US$9.99 June 24
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 16Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 22
The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 20Please One Peace US$6.99 June 22
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 24
Sword Art Online Novel 22Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 22
Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 22
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 22
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 22
Villainess: Reloaded! ~Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons~ Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 24

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Legend of Mana Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease Square Enix US$29.99 June 24
Mario Golf: Super Rush Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 June 25
Scarlet Nexus PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$59.99 June 25

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before Kingdom Hearts III Book (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$44.99 June 23
your name. The Official Visual Guide BookPlease Yen Press US$29.99 June 22
