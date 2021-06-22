News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 20-26
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld, Smile Down the Runway anime; Sadako-san and Sadako-chan, If the RPG World Had Social Media manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|No Guns Life Season 2 BDPlease
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 22
|The Secret World of Arrietty Steelbook BD/DVDCite
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|June 22
|Smile Down the Runway BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 22
|Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of UnderworldBoxset BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$299.98
|June 22
|The Wind Rises Steelbook BD/DVDPlease
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|June 22
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bakemonogatari Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 22
|Blood on the Tracks GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 22
|Boarding School Juliet GN 15Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Cardcaptor Sakura GN 8 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$29.99
|June 22
|Cells at Work! Baby GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 22
|The Class Chairwoman's Girlfriend GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$14.95
|June 24
|D-Frag! GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 22
|The Daily Lives of High School Boys GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 22
|Devoured by my Sweet-Smelling Supervisor GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$14.95
|June 24
|Did I Just Have Amazing Bareback Sex with my Student at a Brothel? GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$14.95
|June 24
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 22
|A Girl Like Her? Doing Stuff Like That?! GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$16.95
|June 24
|Gleipnir GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 22
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 13Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 22
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 22
|If the RPG World Had Social Media GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 22
|Love and Lies GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 22
|Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 22
|Metahuman Amnero Myuka Never Says No GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$16.95
|June 24
|Metahuman Amnero Myuka: Reinforced Human GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$16.95
|June 24
|The Royal Tutor GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 22
|Sadako-san and Sadako-chan GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 22
|Seasonal Booty GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$16.95
|June 24
|Seika Women's Academy GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$36.95
|June 24
|Sorry For My Familiar GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 22
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 4Please
|Square Enix Books
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 22
|Weekend Sex GN (adult)Please
|J18
|US$16.95
|June 24
|Whisper Me a Love Song GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 22
|The Witch and the Beast GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 22
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Back When You Called Us Devils GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Roselia Stage GN 1-2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99 each
|June 22
|Bibi & Miyu GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$6.99
|June 22
|BL Fans LOVE My Brother?! GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 22
|Cardcaptor Sakura GN 8Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$13.99
|June 22
|The Cat Proposed GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|June 22
|D-Frag! GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 22
|DAYS GN 24Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Disney Manga: Stitch and the Samurai GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$6.99
|June 22
|Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 1-3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99 each
|June 22
|The Fox & Little Tanuki GN 2-3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99 each
|June 22
|Futaribeya: A Room for Two GN 1-8Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99 each
|June 22
|A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Gleipnir GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Harem Marriage GN 6Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 33-34Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|June 22
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 22
|If the RPG World Had Social Media GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 22
|Kakegurui twin GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 22
|Love and Lies GN 10Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 22
|Mission: Yozakura Family - The Hinagiku GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|June 22
|No Vampire, No Happy Ending GN 1-2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|June 22
|Ossan Idol! GN 1-4Please
|Viz Media
|US$7.99 each
|June 22
|Parham Itan: Tales From Beyond GN 1-2Please
|Viz Media
|US$7.99 each
|June 22
|Red Riding Hood and the Big Sad Wolf GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 22
|RIN-NE GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 22
|The Royal Tutor GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 22
|Sadako-san and Sadako-chan GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$9.99
|June 22
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Still Sick GN 1-3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Sorry For My Familiar GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 22
|Those Snow White Notes GN 7Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|To Your Eternity GN 14Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|When We're in Love GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|Whisper Me a Love Song GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
|The Witch and the Beast GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 22
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 22
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 22
|The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 22
|How to Melt the Ice Queen's Heart Novel 1Please
|Tentai Books
|US$14.99
|June 22
|The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 22
|The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya Novel (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|June 22
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 22
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|June 22
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 20Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|June 22
|Sword Art Online Novel 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 22
|Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 22
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 22
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|June 22
|Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight -Origins- Volume 1 (Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight -Origins- Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 23
|Full Metal Panic! Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 23
|The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 22
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 22
|Neon Genesis Evangelion: ANIMA Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|June 24
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 22
|The Rising of the Shield Hero Novel 20Please
|One Peace
|US$6.99
|June 22
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 24
|Sword Art Online Novel 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 22
|Sword Art Online: Alternative Gun Gale Online Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 22
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 22
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 22
|Villainess: Reloaded! ~Blowing Away Bad Ends with Modern Weapons~ Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 24
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Legend of Mana Switch, PS4, PC gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$29.99
|June 24
|Mario Golf: Super Rush Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|June 25
|Scarlet Nexus PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|June 25
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before Kingdom Hearts III Book (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$44.99
|June 23
|your name. The Official Visual Guide BookPlease
|Yen Press
|US$29.99
|June 22