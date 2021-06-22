North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 20-26

After much anticipation for the next arc, My Hero Academia has...rearranged everything? Is the upcoming movie to blame? We were promised villains!

― The ANN Aftershow - My Hero Academia Ep 101: Where the Hell are the Villains?! After much anticipation for the next arc, My Hero Academia has...rearranged everything? Is the upcoming movie to blame? We were promised villains! AJ, Lynzee, and Jacki debat...