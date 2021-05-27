News
Dragon Quest X Gets 'Version 6' in Fall, Offline Version

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Offline version will have new SD art style, slated for 2022

Square Enix's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that the Dragon Quest X game will have a new "version 6" update this fall.

In addition, the Dragon Quest X development team announced a new Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku game. It will be an offline version of the Dragon Quest X game with a new SD (super-deformed) art style, and it is slated for release in 2022. The stream did not reveal a platform for the game.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X for the Wii and Wii U consoles in March 2013, and for PC in September 2013. Nintendo has also since released Android and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game. Square Enix released the game's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions in 2017.

Sources: Dragon Quest live stream, Square Enix's YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum (3 posts) |
bookmark/share with:

News homepage / archives