Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest Treasures Game

RPG focuses on childhood story of DQXI's Erik, Mia

Square Enix 's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream announced on Thursday that Square Enix is developing a new Dragon Quest game titled Dragon Quest Treasures . The game centers on Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age . Square Enix did not reveal a platform or a release date for the game.

The game will focus on the childhood of siblings Erik and Mia, and will center on treasure hunting activity. The game's development team mentioned during the stream that the game will still be an RPG, but "non-traditional."

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017. The game launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020, marking the first time the Dragon Quest series has gotten a release on an Xbox platform. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.