Square Enix Unveils Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

Game will be "darker," targeted for worldwide release

Square Enix 's Dragon Quest 35th anniversary live stream on Thursday revealed that Square Enix is developing Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate ( Dragon Quest XII: Erabareshi Unmei no Honoo ), the newest main game installment in the company's long-running Dragon Quest role-playing game series. The game's theme is "why do people live," and series creator Yuji Horii described the game as "darker" than other installments of the series, and a " Dragon Quest" for adults."

Horii also teased that the series' traditional menu-based combat system will see some changes, though he said that it will remain familiar to veterans of the series. Horii also said that Square Enix is "aiming" for a worldwide release, but did not reveal a release date or platforms.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age shipped in Japan for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017. The game launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020, marking the first time the Dragon Quest series has gotten a release on an Xbox platform. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass.